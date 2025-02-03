Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced its admittance into the Singapore Carbon Market Alliance ("SCMA"), an invitation-only platform developed by the Singapore Economic Development Board in cooperation with IETA, the first international, multi-sector organization devoted to pricing and trading greenhouse gas reductions commercially. The SCMA's primary focus is on high-integrity carbon credits that are aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which enables these credits to be traded to nations with whom Singapore has signed a cooperative implementation agreement. Singapore currently has Article 6 implementation agreements or MOUs in place with over two dozen nations, including Indonesia, Philippines, and Brazil. DevvStream anticipates that its admittance into the SCMA will provide a direct pathway to its becoming an Eligible Entity in the region, a key requirement for engaging with countries that have established implementation agreements with Singapore. Once DevvStream achieves Eligible Entity status, the Company expects that the SCMA will serve as a robust offtake channel for Article 6-aligned carbon credits, as well as its growing portfolio of international renewable energy certificates ("I-RECs").

Why Article 6 is Important to DevvStream

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is a crucial part of the global climate framework, as it provides mechanisms for nations to collaborate in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions via carbon credits. While these mechanisms typically involve governments, companies like DevvStream can play a crucial role in developing and managing projects that produce Article 6-eligible carbon credits. Through its membership in the SCMA, the Company plans to generate carbon credits from emission reduction projects located in nations with whom Singapore has signed implementation agreements, then sell those credits directly to the government of Singapore. As one of only a handful of project developers in the SCMA, DevvStream expects to be well positioned to achieve high sales volumes within the alliance.

"When COP29 members authorized emissions trading under Article 6.4 last year in Baku, the vision was to create a global compliance carbon market that will create a level of demand that would dwarf the demand we currently see in the Voluntary Carbon Market," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "As such, any credit that has a realistic pathway to Article 6 compliance should be reasonably expected to trade at a substantial premium, and initial evidence suggests this is indeed the case. DevvStream is proud to have been invited to join the SCMA and looks forward to becoming an Eligible Entity in Singapore, creating a clear mechanism for achieving compliance with Article 6 and conducting sales directly with the Singaporean government."

"Leveraging our membership in the SCMA is part of the Company's vision of becoming the leading carbon credit authority and renewable energy asset manager in the ASEAN bloc," said Scott Harrington, Senior Partner & Managing Director, APAC at DevvStream. "Not only does the SCMA provide validation of DevvStream's credibility, but it also offers direct and straightforward channels to sales of Article 6-aligned carbon credits. I'd like to thank the SCMA for inviting DevvStream to become a member."

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company's mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health.

With a diverse approach to the carbon market, DevvStream operates across three strategic domains: (1) an offset portfolio consisting of nature-based, tech-based, and carbon sequestration credits for immediate sale to corporations and governments seeking to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions; (2) project investment, acquisitions, and industry consolidation to extend the company's reach, allowing it to become a full end-to-end solutions provider; and (3) project development, where the company serves as project manager for eligible activities such as EV charging in exchange for a percentage of generated credits.

