The Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia Association (RES Croatia) says Croatia's solar market is growing year over year. But with residential and industrial rooftops accounting for most new installations, a key focus is enabling utility-scale growth. Croatia installed 397. 1 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from RES Croatia. The figure is an increase on the 238. 7 MW of solar that were installed in 2023. The association told pv magazine that Croatia's solar sector is currently dominated by residential and industrial-sized rooftop installations, which accounted for nearly 90% of the ...

