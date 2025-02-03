Summit Partners, a leading growth-focused investment firm, today announced the promotion of eight professionals across the firm's global offices. Nick Oppedisano and Sergio Mur have been promoted to Partner; Adesh Jain, Daniel W. Kim, Kurt Brimberry and Cathy Tanimura have been promoted to Principal; Chandler Scott has been promoted to Vice President; and Ryan Grimshaw has been promoted to Portfolio Manager.

"We are very pleased to recognize the achievements of our colleagues with these well-deserved promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "Each of these professionals represents well the culture and values of our firm. They have served our investors and portfolio companies with distinction, and we look forward to their continued contributions."

Nick Oppedisano has been promoted to Partner. Nick joined Summit as a Vice President in 2019 and is a member of the Technology team. His investment and board experience includes CoderPad, Foxen, Furnished Finder, Jobber, PriceLabs and Recharge. Prior to Summit, Nick worked on the technology investment banking teams at Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners.Nick holds degrees in business administration from Ivey Business School and engineering from the University of Western Ontario.

Sergio Mur has been promoted to Partner, Peak Performance Group. Sergio joined Summit as a Vice President in 2016. As a member of the Peak Performance Group, Sergio works with management and investment teams across Summit's European portfolio to execute growth strategies and recruit high-impact senior executives. Prior to Summit, Sergio worked at Cerberus Capital, Privalia, TJX Companies and J.P. Morgan. He holds a CEMS Master's in international management from St. Gallen University in Switzerland and a Master's in business management from ESADE Business School in Spain.

Adesh Jain has been promoted to Principal. Adesh joined Summit as an Associate in 2017 and, following his MBA, rejoined the firm as a Vice President in 2021. He is a member of the Healthcare Life Sciences team, and his investment experience includes Blended Health, InnovaCare Health and Medical Review Institute of America. Prior to Summit, Adesh worked at MTS Health Partners. Adesh holds a BA from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Daniel W. Kimhas been promoted to Principal. Daniel joined Summit as Vice President in 2023 and is a member of the Technology team. His investment and board experience includes DocuSketch and Netgain. Prior to Summit, Daniel worked at KKR Co. Previously, he worked at FTV Capital and J.P. Morgan. He holds a BA in statistics and BS in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a Regents' and Chancellor's Scholar.

Kurt Brimberry has been promoted to Principal, Infrastructure Technology. Kurt joined Summit as an Analyst in 2018. As a member of the Peak Performance Group, Kurt collaborates closely with portfolio companies to help expand and achieve greater ROI from digital transformation initiatives. Prior to Summit, Kurt worked for Harvey Performance Company, a former Summit portfolio company, and ByAllAccounts, a financial data consolidation platform. Kurt holds a BA in managerial economics from Union College.

Cathy Tanimura has been promoted to Principal, Data Science. Cathy joined Summit as a Vice President in 2020. As a member of the Peak Performance Group, Cathy works closely with Summit portfolio companies to help create and execute strategies that effectively use data and analytics to drive better decisions and build better products. Prior to Summit, Cathy worked at Strava, Okta and Zynga. She holds an AB in economics from Princeton University and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She is the author of SQL for Data Analysis: Advanced Techniques for Transforming Data into Insights.

Chandler Scott has been promoted to Vice President. Chandler joined Summit as an Associate in 2020 and is a member of the Technology team. His investment experience includes DocuSketch, Fundraise Up and PriceLabs. Prior to Summit, Chandler was an Analyst at EPIC Ventures. He holds a BS in economics with a minor in business strategy from Brigham Young University.

Ryan Grimshaw has been promoted to Portfolio Manager. Ryan joined Summit as a Portfolio Analyst in 2019 on the Public Equity team focusing primarily on the TMT sector. Prior to Summit, Ryan worked for Toast, Garelick Capital Partners and Needham Company. He holds an AB in economics from Harvard University and is a CFA charterholder.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

