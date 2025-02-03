Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 will feature Neat Select, a centrally manageable BYOD option to support any video meeting solution or application

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, announced today ahead of Integrated Systems Europe 2025 the company's Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 are now available with Neat Select, a convenient BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) solution providing greater flexibility and making high-quality video conferencing more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 with Neat Select can now be deployed with or without Neat Pad and centrally managed and maintained via Neat Pulse.

While many businesses have standardized on a single collaboration platform, others have realized that a one-size-fits-all approach does not support their hybrid teams or diverse client base. With Neat Select, Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 can be deployed as BYOD devices, giving customers the freedom to use the video collaboration platform or business applications of their choice for greater productivity and ease of use. Plus, Neat Select can address interoperability challenges, enabling seamless integration across different collaboration platforms.

Centralized BYOD Management

Traditional BYOD solutions present many challenges to IT and end users alike. They are difficult to manage, do not provide IT with visibility into space utilization, and deliver an inconsistent user experience. Using Neat Pulse, Neat's management and premium support offering, Neat Select can be centrally managed as part of the overall device deployment and remotely controlled to support users and deliver a consistent, simple experience. Plus, real-time utilization and workspace environment data is available in Neat Pulse and through APIs for greater deployment visibility.

Powerful Collaboration Features Plus Ultimate Simplicity

Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 are simple and elegant devices for small to medium spaces, delivering exceptional audio and video quality in a compact, easy-to-deploy design. With Neat Select, customers can use these devices to join their video platform of choice by simply connecting to a PC with an HDMI and USB-C cable. Plus, all of Neat's unique media features that are available on Microsoft Teams and Zoom, such as Neat Symmetry, Neat Boundary, and Neat Audio, can now be extended to a user's video solution of choice for an optimized and enhanced meeting experience.

"Neat has focused on delivering simple solutions for complex meeting space challenges from the start, and we strive to maximize the value of our devices by solving customers' ever-evolving meeting space needs," said Tormod Ree, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Neat. "We are excited to deliver Neat Select to support BYOD use cases, providing customers with exceptional video collaboration experiences plus the flexibility they need for today's diverse workplaces."

Neat Select will be available for Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 in the first half of 2025.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or the video conferencing platform of your choice via our BYOD Neat Select feature. Neat uniquely addresses the needs of meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios and today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

