AudioCodes Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating Meeting Experiences Using AI to Boost Efficiency, Collaboration, and Productivity with Intelligent Meetings Solution

AudioCodes has surmounted marketplace limitations with its AI-powered Meeting Insights solution that can tightly integrate with various third-party collaboration and meeting platforms.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its continuous research into the meetings solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AudioCodes with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for cross-platform meeting intelligence. AudioCodes Meeting Insights provides a centralized, secure, scalable, and searchable knowledge base that preserves and consolidates critical insights from interactions conducted on customers' meeting platform of choice. By delivering AI-driven, role-specific insights, AudioCodes Meeting Insights equips leadership teams with actionable data to power the agility and innovation that are essential in today's business landscape, turning meeting intelligence into a key business asset.

This AudioCodes solution's analytics and role-specific summaries connect each meeting with previous and subsequent sessions, resulting in complete meeting life cycle support for more productive, contextually informed interactions. From its initial concept through design, delivery, and continued enhancements, AudioCodes' leadership has effectively demonstrated the ability to envision Meeting Insights through the customers' point of view, enabling it to address the challenges most organizations have too-long endured with disconnected pre, in and post-meeting workflows. AudioCodes' Meeting Insights offers an impressive, and necessary, range of security features to comply with an enterprise's data security and compliance posture, such as:

Encryption at rest and in transit for robust data security

Separation of customers data with localization options

Enterprise data ownership with "bring your own storage" options

Authentication with Microsoft 365 Authentication, SSO, and Entra ID user management

Best level security and data privacy AI providers, Azure Open AI and AWS Bedrock Anthropic Data privacy support

Automatic data retention policy according to the customer's configuration

Role-based access control

User activity tracking with audit trails and system activity logs

Secured software development practices according to OWASP

GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA compliance

ISO-27001, ISO27032, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications

Robert Arnold, Industry Director of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "In the modern digital workspace era, it is well past time to do away with routinely unproductive meetings that lose much of their usefulness when each participant takes away their own discrete, potentially disconnected insights and action items. The Meeting Insights application, under the leadership and guidance of AudioCodes' executive team, is designed to enhance the productivity of busy knowledge workers that many organizations strive to achieve."

Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes CEO comments: "AudioCodes Meeting Insights, with its multi-platform support, frees enterprises to choose any single or multi-vendor meeting solution set for their environment with common user features and a single repository to secure and administer. Additional options such as on-premises deployment capability and more are available to further offer enterprises peace of mind. With enterprise-grade security and privacy compliance, this unified meeting solution protects sensitive corporate data while boosting individual productivity and organizational performance - avoiding the need for multiple AI note-takers, all while maintaining the highest security standards." AudioCodes has a proven 30-year record of domain expertise in enterprise voice services with a history of innovation, highlighted by advanced conversational AI software as a service (SaaS) applications. These include Meeting Insights, Voca Conversational Interaction Center, a sophisticated intelligent enterprise meeting room as well as security, connectivity, and integration solutions.

"AudioCodes is a global company operating in over 120 countries and trusted by nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 companies. Built with enterprise-grade security and compliance, AudioCodes Meeting Insights aligns with organizational policies for recording and AI use, ensuring sensitive information is protected and used appropriately," added Robert. Its multi-language, multi-platform capabilities - across Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and others - create an organizational repository for all meetings. With its strong overall performance, AudioCodes earns the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

