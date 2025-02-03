CCH Tagetik ESG Sustainability for CSRD recognized for innovation in sustainability

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that CCH Tagetik ESG Sustainability for CSRD solution has been named as a winner in the 2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.

CCH Tagetik ESG Sustainability Performance Management with CSRD-specific capabilities fully supports businesses in navigating this complex new ESG regulation. The solution offers a range of features designed to automate the reporting process and ensure accurate disclosures while equipping C-suite leaders to determine material matters and evaluate their impacts.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG said: "As the ESG reporting landscape evolves, companies increasingly seek to adopt transformative technologies to meet the growing requirements of regulators, stakeholders, and customers. Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance and ESG is dedicated to driving innovation and providing game-changing technologies that empower CFOs and CSOs to seamlessly collect, report, and disclose operational and ESG data. We are extremely proud to have been honored at this year's SEAL Business Awards."

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement Leadership) Awards honors leadership through their business sustainability awards environmental journalism awards while funding research and delivering sustainability campaigns.

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

