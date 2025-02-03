Bumper.com Partners With Daniel Mac to Sponsor Legends Rally '25

The rally kicks off on February 27th in San Diego, CA and will culminate in Zion, UT on March 2nd with stops along the way.

Bumper.com is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Legends Rally '25: Desert Run as a Gold Level Partner. The rally is hosted by Daniel Mac, the famous "What do you do for a living?" TikTok creator. This exciting partnership brings together Bumper.com's mission of empowering car enthusiasts with trusted vehicle insights and the unparalleled adventure of the Legends Rally.

As a leading provider of vehicle history reports, Bumper.com helps drivers make more informed decisions about car ownership and maintenance. With tools designed to provide transparency about a vehicle's past, which may include accident history, title records, and market valuations, Bumper.com aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Legends Rally-a celebration of driving, adventure, and camaraderie.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring Daniel Mac's Legends Rally. This event represents the perfect intersection of passion, innovation, and automotive culture-values that are at the core of Bumper.com," said Alessandro Mannino, Head of Product at Bumper.com. "We're excited to support this dynamic event and connect with others who share our love for cars"

The Legends Rally '25: Desert Run is set to be an unforgettable 72-hour experience, starting in San Diego and culminating at the breathtaking Zion National Park. Participants will embark on an epic journey, stopping at iconic destinations like Scottsdale, Sedona, and Las Vegas, while enjoying luxury accommodations, exclusive entertainment, and getting to know fellow car enthusiasts. The event will also feature a lineup of supercars, influencers, and celebrities, including automotive influencer Daniel Mac.

"Legends Rally is not your average car rally. We consider our attendees family, and have created a community together that operates year-round," Daniel Mac said. "This reflects in just how quickly the event has expanded, growing from a 24-hour cruise in 2022 into a 72-hour multi-state adventure. We have found the perfect partner in Bumper.com, as our attendees are constantly buying and selling new and used vehicles throughout the year, and want to make sure they are doing their proper due diligence."

As a Gold Level Partner, Bumper.com is committed to playing an integral role, providing valuable resources and supporting the mission of creating unforgettable experiences for participants.

For more details about the Legends Rally '25: Desert Run and how to register, visit https://legendsrallyofficial.com/.

About Bumper

Bumper.com's mission is simple: make the car-owning, buying and selling experience better and more affordable through vehicle history reports for one low cost. Membership also unlocks access to detailed information on accidents, recalls, market value and easy-to-use tools available online or through the Bumper.com mobile app. Follow Bumper.com on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. For partnership inquiries, email partners@bumper.com.

About Legends Rally

The Legends Rally is an annual event that unites car enthusiasts, influencers, and celebrities for an exhilarating journey across some of the most scenic and iconic routes in the United States. Combining luxury accommodations, curated driving routes, and exclusive entertainment, the rally is designed to create lifelong memories for participants. For more information, visit legendsrallyofficial.com.

