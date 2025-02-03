Simpay Adds Nathan J. Moore to Executive Leadership Team

Moore joins as Vice President of Direct Sales

Simpay is expanding their leadership team with the addition of Nathan J. Moore. Mr. Moore joins as Vice President of Direct Sales. He brings more than two decades of executive leadership in the Payment Solutions and Business Development sectors.

Before joining Simpay, Nathan was a driving force at Global Payments as Senior Director of Business Development, where he forged powerful partnerships and fueled impressive growth. At Heartland, a Global Payments company, he excelled as Vice President of Sales, leading the direct sales team to new heights and significantly boosting revenue and market share. Nathan reflects, "I thrive on creating impactful strategies and building strong teams that drive exceptional results." Looking ahead, he envisions "a future where innovative payment solutions empower businesses to reach their full potential and transform the way they engage with their customers."

Lazaros Kalemis, Co-Founder & CEO of Simpay says "Simpay has been in a sustained upward trend for several years and now we're heading to a period of accelerated growth. Nathan understands our long-term vision and is formulating his plan to build on the solid gains our Direct Sales team has made, and catapult them, and Simpay, to the next level. On a personal note, Nathan exhibits the kind of integrity I look for in a leader. Within a few moments it was clear that he aligns with our Core Values."

Chief Sales Officer, Josh Elsass commented, "Nathan brings a fresh perspective to Simpay. Outside of his corporate experience, he's built and sold two successful entrepreneurial businesses and volunteers in his community. What's evident about Nathan is his drive to empower people and businesses to succeed. "

About Nathan J. Moore

Mr. Moore serves as Vice President of the Southeastern Community College Foundation Board and is on the Board of Directors for both Columbus Christian Academy and the North Carolina Strawberry Festival, the oldest agriculture festival in North Carolina. Nathan's personal integrity, leadership philosophy, and faith in God guide his work and interactions with others. Nathan is a devoted husband and a father. He is also a proud owner of two pugs, Coco and Winter.

