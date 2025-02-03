The Arthritis Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of the California Coast Classic Bike Tour and Launches the Inaugural Carolina Hills Classic

For 25 years, the award-winning Arthritis Foundation California Coast Classic Bike Tour has been a cornerstone event for cyclists and arthritis advocates alike, offering an unforgettable journey along the stunning Pacific coastline. In 2025, the Arthritis Foundation commemorates this remarkable milestone while expanding its legacy with the launch of the Arthritis Foundation Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour, a new cycling experience set against the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills backdrop. Together, these events aim to raise critical funds to support the nearly 60 million Americans with arthritis.

Carolina Hills Classic: A New Cycling Experience in the Blue Ridge Foothills

The Carolina Hills Classic will debut June 12-15, 2025, offering a four-day cycling event beginning in Greenville, South Carolina and winding through breathtaking scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills. Building on the legacy of the California Coast Classic, this event aims to raise $250,000 in its inaugural year.

"This is an exciting time at the Arthritis Foundation. The Carolina Hills Classic builds on the success of the California Coast Classic Bike Tour, bringing the same unforgettable experience to the Southeast," said Arthritis Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Taylor, who has participated in the California Coast Classic since 2022. "Whether your bucket list includes the California Coast or the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, these events provide an opportunity to support those living with arthritis while participating in a unique adventure."

The Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour features the majestic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, an area that has been named one of America's "5 Best Road Cycling Getaways" by Velo Magazine. It is a four-day, fully supported and self-paced bike tour that includes bespoke experiences and hotel lodging for all participants who meet or exceed a $4,000 fundraising goal.

Registration is open now at https://events.arthritis.org/cyclingexperience with a fundraising goal of $4,000 per rider.

California Coast Classic: 25 Years of "The Ride of a Lifetime"

Affectionately called "The Ride of a Lifetime," the California Coast Classic, September 6-13, 2025, offers a fully supported, scenic journey along the iconic Pacific coastline. The 2025 event will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a fundraising goal of $1.5 million to support arthritis research and community programs.

"We are ecstatic to celebrate our 25th anniversary with dedicated riders, volunteers and Arthritis Foundation staff. With nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children in the United States diagnosed and living with arthritis, the need to raise critical funds for research and support programs continues to grow," said Shannon Marang Cox, National Senior Director of Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience. "Spots fill quickly, so we encourage early registration."

The eight-day, 525-mile journey takes riders from San Francisco to Los Angeles, following California's renowned Highway 1. Participants enjoy expert support and gear (SAG), professional mechanical assistance, luggage transport, catered meals, and evening accommodations at campgrounds. Hotel lodging is available at the rider's expense. Riders commit to raising a minimum of $3,500, with many surpassing their goals thanks to the Arthritis Foundation's fundraising tools and resources.

Since its inception, the California Coast Classic has raised more than $23 million, directly funding arthritis research and support programs. Nearly 40% of riders either live with arthritis or ride for a relative or loved one affected by the disease. The tour is limited to 250 people.

Supporters who cannot come to the in-person tours are invited to join Ride Your Way, a virtual choose-your-own-adventure that connects participants to the vibrant Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience community. Registration is open online at https://events.arthritis.org/cyclingexperience.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure - uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit ?arthritis.org.

About Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience

The Arthritis Foundation Cycling Experience believes that movement is medicine, bringing together passionate cyclists to make a difference for the 1 in 4 people in the U.S. who have arthritis. AFCE produces two premier destination fundraising bike tours that fuel the Arthritis Foundation's advocacy, scientific research, and life-changing programs: the Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour and the California Coast Classic Bike Tour. Both events are e-bike friendly and offer fully supported routes designed for cyclists of all experience levels, providing unforgettable riding experiences while making a lasting impact. The Carolina Hills Classic, held in June, is a four-day road biking adventure in the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains that includes hotel lodgings for all participants. The California Coast Classic, held in September, is an award-winning 8-day, 525-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles. For more information and to register, please visit: https://events.arthritis.org/cyclingexperience.

