SumUp Launches Self-Service Kiosk to Boost Revenue and Reduce Costs for US Merchants

SumUp Kiosk helps businesses meet changing consumer habits and increase profitability

SumUp , a global financial services company, has unveiled its Kiosk solution, designed to transform how businesses process orders in the United States.

SumUp Kiosk can help small businesss reduce customer wait times and labor costs

SumUp Kiosk is a self-service display that allows customers to browse a menu, place an order, and complete their payment without the assistance of a live cashier. By providing a self-service option, the Kiosk can help a small business streamline their operations and reduce customer wait times. It also reduces labor costs by minimizing the need for cashiers and increases revenue by boosting the average dollar per order.

The new product will improve the speed at which merchants can process orders, from small restaurants that rely on high order turnover to stadiums which host major sporting and music events - saving them both time and money.

According to Benjamin Brazier, Senior Product Marketing Manager of SumUp USA, building a successful small business is challenging, especially for those in the quick service restaurant space. "With low margins, constant staffing issues, and a high-level of competition, QSR is not an easy industry to thrive in. We are helping business owners solve these challenges by providing technology that will improve their profitability, reduce their dependence on staffing, and provide a better customer experience.

The Kiosk has a branded 21.5" display and it is connected to a SumUp Plus card reader. It is also powered by SumUp Connect, a loyalty and marketing program that helps merchants seamlessly retain customers with rewards and automated campaigns, as well as attract new consumers.

Kiosk was 100% developed by SumUp, while many other POS providers in the US rely on third party built solutions. "This is an advantage for our merchants, as they are receiving a Kiosk specifically designed for the SumUp POS, complete with a seamless loyalty experience that no other Kiosk in the US can offer", said Brazier.

It is also important to note that consumer habits are changing, notably since the pandemic. Research shows that millennials and Gen Z prefer contactless ordering with minimal but efficient interactions. The Kiosk solution enables businesses to meet these needs while serving other customers in their preferred way. Brazier comments: "Self-service ordering will become something consumers expect in the US, and early adoption will be critical for small businesses to succeed."

Merchants can buy a Kiosk by contacting their local sales representative, calling 1(877) 648-0902, or by completing a form on SumUp's website .

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/ .

