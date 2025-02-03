NIX to Drive Local Tech Talent Development at Tampa Bay Tech Golf Tournament

As a VIP Sponsor of the Tampa Bay Tech Golf Classic, NIX supports the Apprenticeship Network, which combines on-the-job training and mentorship to prepare young talent for tech careers, raising funds for their growth.

On February 20, 2025, the Tampa Bay Tech Annual Golf Classic will bring together leaders from across the tech and business sectors at the Ardea Country Club in Oldsmar. Among the standout sponsors will be NIX , which will participate as a VIP sponsor to support a cause that aligns with one of its key missions: fostering young talent and strengthening the local tech ecosystem.

The event will allow business leaders to network in a relaxed yet purposeful setting. NIX representatives Shane Effertz and Marcus Mayer will engage with peers across industries, discussing workforce development and exchanging ideas on addressing the region's talent gap.

Supporting Talent Through the Tampa Bay Tech Foundation

The Golf Classic will be organized to benefit the Tampa Bay Tech Foundation's Apprenticeship Network , an initiative dedicated to connecting aspiring professionals with meaningful opportunities to enhance their skills. Since its inception in 2021, the foundation has focused on addressing challenges related to skills development and career readiness in the tech sector. The funds raised during the event will empower the Apprenticeship Network to continue its work, fostering the growth of motivated individuals for the region's thriving tech industry.

NIX's Commitment to Skill Development

For NIX, the decision to sponsor this event will align with its dedication to contributing to the tech community's growth. Through its Learning and Development Center (LDC), NIX has cultivated an environment for advancing technical skills and innovation. Workshops, hackathons, and mentorship programs hosted by the LDC are designed to prepare participants for long-term success in the tech industry.

For decision-makers, events like the Golf Classic will highlight the importance of partnerships beyond immediate outcomes. Supporting skill-building initiatives is a strategic investment in sustaining a talented community of professionals for the future.

For inquiries or to learn more about NIX, contact ask@nix-united.com or visit nix-united.com.

SOURCE: NIX

