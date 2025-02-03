Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (NEX: DGTL.H) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") issuing up to 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $.02 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund operating working capital and will not be used for any investor relations activities. There is no specific use of proceeds which will represent 10% or more of the gross proceeds of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Lastly, the current Offering supersedes a previously anticipated private placement announced on July 19th, 2024, which was never formally initiated or made available to the public.

