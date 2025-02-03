Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced Paula Guerrero, who serves as Citizens' Vice President of Information Technology, is promoted to Chief Information Officer, effective immediately, reporting to Jon Stenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We improved our processes and technology to remove complexity and hassles for agents and policyholders in the insurance sales cycle, which drives global business growth," said Jon Stenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Stenberg continued, commenting on the Guerrero announcement, he said, "Paula's exceptional leadership and vision is driving innovation and advancing our technology capabilities. Paula has been instrumental in transforming our technological infrastructure and positioning us to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Her ability to align technology with our growth roadmap has been a game-changer, and I'm confident she will make a tremendous impact in this critical role."

Guerrero is an accomplished information technology innovator and leader. Guerrero joined Citizens in 2021 as a Vice President of Information Technology, she drives technology as a crucial enabling function in the insurance sales cycle and to deliver exceptional agent and customer experience through the Company's strategic roadmap.

Before joining Citizens, Guerrero served as IT Director-Health Plan Integration and Software Development at Baylor, Scott & White Health. She delivered key projects and change initiatives through the Company's reinvigorated IT strategy. She has served as Assistant Vice President of Application Services at FirstCare Health Plans. Baylor, Scott & White Health acquired FirstCare Health Plans in January 2019. She also served as Senior Manager of Engineering at Accruent, Software Development Manager at Mitratech, and Lead Software Developer at BMC Software.

Guerrero holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Administration, with a dual major in Information Systems and Finance, cum laude, from Kettering University.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

