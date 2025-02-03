Tax Workout Group, P.A.: Tax Workout Group Launches Trusts and Estate Planning Practice Area

Tax Workout Group (TWG) is pleased to announce the launch of its newest practice group - estate planning and trust.

Tax Workout Group (TWG), a modern national tax law firm with specialized tax practice groups (tax-bankruptcy, tax controversy, tax compliance, criminal tax defense, state and local tax) is pleased to announce the launch of its newest practice group - estate planning and trust. This practice group focuses on providing comprehensive solutions in all aspects of estate planning and trust work.

Tax Workout Group Offers Highly Rated Estate and Trust Planning Attorneys

Our estate and trust attorneys, headed by attorney Stefan Dunkelgrun, provide clients with the latest and most advanced estate planning techniques. They ensure clients' assets are protected and their wishes are honored in the most tax-efficient manner possible.

Our attorneys practice in all estate and trust areas, including:

Wills and Trusts : Crafting legally sound wills and establishing trusts to manage asset distribution.

Probate Administration : Assisting families with the probate process to make the transfer of assets as smooth as possible and according to specified wishes.

Tax Planning : Identifying and implementing strategies to keep estate taxes as low as possible to preserve wealth.

Asset Protection : Keeping assets safe from potential creditors and unforeseen circumstances.

Healthcare Directives: Preparing documents that outline clients' medical preferences in critical situations.

This diverse expertise ensures clients receive comprehensive and strategic estate planning services tailored to their personalized needs.

Specialized Practice Areas

Tax Workout Group also offers the following specialized tax services:

Tax Bankruptcy : Assisting clients in solving their tax debt through bankruptcy.

Tax Controversy : Efficiently resolving disputes with the IRS and other tax organizations.

Tax Compliance : Providing strategic planning and tax return compliance services to protect clients from tax liability exposure.

Criminal Tax Defense : Offering defense in IRS criminal tax investigations and complex tax fraud cases.

State and Local Tax: Addressing tax disputes and collection matters with state taxing agencies.

TWG employs former Department of Justice Tax Division, U.S. Attorney and IRS tax attorneys, certified public accountants, and experienced paralegals to achieve the best possible client outcome in every case.

Pursuing Excellence - Tax Workout Group's Expansion Plans

TWG is expanding nationwide, opening offices in every state. Applying its modern approach, TWG offers its clients access to a wide range of prominent tax attorneys with the experience, relationships, expertise, and collective resources to deliver high-level client satisfaction by delivering innovative and strategic results in each case. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Tax Workout Group's website or contact them directly at (866) 2TaxDefense.

