A standard Volkswagen ID. 7 Pro S electric car, equipped with a 86 kWh battery, consumed just 9. 2 kWh/100 km of electricity during a maximum efficiency test in December 2024. A Volkswagen ID. 7 Pro S car has covered 941 km on a single battery charge during an efficiency test in Nardó, Italy. The test took place on a 12. 5 km circuit in December. The non-modified electric vehicle, with an 86 kWh battery, consumed 9. 2 kWh/100 km at an average speed of 29 km/h to simulate typical rush hour traffic in large cities. Volkswagen said the "exceptionally low" consumption figure was achieved under test ...

