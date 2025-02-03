Joe Buccino: Major General Joseph M. Lestorti Selected as Army Reserve Operations Officer Fort Belvoir

Decorated Infantry Officer and Former State Department Special Agent Brings Over Three Decades of Military and Security Experience to Key Leadership Role

The U.S. Army has announced the selection of Major General Joseph M. Lestorti to serve as the Office of the Chief Army Reserve G-3/5/7, located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Major General Lestorti brings over three decades of distinguished military service and extensive national security experience to this critical position.

General Joey Lestorti

Major General Lestorti, who currently serves as Special Assistant to the Director of Army Staff and NCR Security Lead Coordinator, has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his 33-year military career. A graduate of the State University of New York at Brockport's ROTC program, he was commissioned as a Regular Army Active Duty Second Lieutenant Infantry Officer in 1992.

Major General Lestorti's unique combination of military expertise and his extensive experience in high-threat environments makes him exceptionally qualified for this role," said retired U.S. Army Colonel Joe Buccino. "His background in both military operations and diplomatic security, including his service at U.S. embassies in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, provides him with a comprehensive understanding of modern security challenges that will serve the Army Reserve well."

Prior to his current role, Major General Lestorti served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the U.S. State Department until 2021, where he received numerous accolades including the Award for Heroism for his actions at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan in 2011. His military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, and numerous other commendations.

In addition to his military qualifications, Major General Lestorti holds several distinguished military badges including the Expert Infantryman's Badge, Ranger Tab, Pathfinder Badge, and Senior-Rated Parachutist Badge.

