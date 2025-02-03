Onelife Fitness Acquires Two 24-Hour Fitness Gyms in Fairfax and Falls Church, Virginia: Plans to Invest Over $2 Million in Upgrades

Renowned as the best value in fitness, Onelife Fitness announced today the acquisition of two Fairfax and Falls Church, VA 24 Hour Fitness locations. Onelife will invest over $2M in upgrades and renovations including an expanded strength and turf training areas, state-of-the-art recovery studios, new equipment, and much more!

Onelife Fitness Acquires 24-Hour Fitness Fairfax

new Onelife Fitness sign on 24-Hour Fitness location

Onelife Fitness is the largest health and fitness provider in the DC Metro region with over 30 clubs in the market and is a leading owner and operator of more than 70 health club locations open or in development nationally.

"Onelife Fitness is the community-anchor for fitness and wellness in the DC area and we are proud to serve even more local neighborhoods through this acquisition. We have been targeting Fairfax and Falls Church for some time and see great potential in these clubs. With each fitness center spanning more than 42,000 sq. ft. with indoor pools, we see immense opportunity to invest millions into the clubs and staff to deliver a Onelife Fitness that Fairfax and Falls Church will be proud of," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "Additionally, Onelife Fitness members will now be able to use the Falls Church and Fairfax clubs while the new members of Fairfax and Falls Church can access 17 more locations in the DMV with their current membership."

With the recent opening of the new 55,000 sq. ft. Manassas Sports club, these additional two clubs will bring Onelife Fitness' footprint to 32 clubs in the DMV. Onelife Fitness' impressive growth over the past six months includes expansion into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama, as well as several new clubs on the way in Maryland and Georgia.

Onelife Fitness is driven to make fitness and a healthy lifestyle fun, engaging and accessible to everyone. Our unique offering of premium amenities and facilities combined with affordable rates keeps communities clamoring for a Onelife in their neighborhood. "We are committed to our vision of expanding access to fitness to as many communities as we can all along the East Coast," says Ori Gorfine. "And we don't plan to slow down anytime soon!"

To learn more about new clubs, please visit us at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/fairfax and https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/falls-church or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness began with a singular goal of developing the most welcoming and modern health clubs that could deliver unparalleled value, without compromising on amenities and service. Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with new leadership under Josh Harris and a team dedicated to democratizing access to fitness and better health for all. Currently supported by more than 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has over 70 active and coming soon locations throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. To expand your fitness journey, please visit onelifefitness.com.

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

