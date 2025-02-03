EDILIZIACROBATICA: ACROBATICA COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF 80% STAKE IN VERTICALINE, AN ITALIAN COMPANY SPECIALISED IN INDUSTRIAL AND ARCHITECTURAL BUILDING MAINTENANCE USING THE DOUBLE SAFETY ROPE TECHNIQUE.

PRESS RELEASE

ACROBATICA COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF 80% STAKE IN VERTICALINE, AN ITALIAN COMPANY SPECIALISED IN INDUSTRIAL AND ARCHITECTURAL BUILDING MAINTENANCE USING THE DOUBLE SAFETY ROPE TECHNIQUE.

Marras, CEO of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A: 'a strategic step forward in consolidating our growth'

Genoa, 31 January 2025 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the Company or Acrobatica), specialising in exterior renovation work and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (ticker EDAC) and Euronext Growth Paris (ticker ALEAC), announces that, following the execution of the binding agreement signed on 23 December 2024, the closing of the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of Verticaline S.r.l. has been successfully completed today (altogether the Binding Agreement, Verticaline and the Acquisition). As a result, Acrobatica now holds an 80% stake in Verticaline's share capital.

Anna Marras, CEO of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., commented: "We are absolutely proud and pleased with the finalisation of this acquisition, which, we are sure, will allow Acrobatica to continue and strengthen the growth path that has never stopped since the day it was founded 31 years ago. With the company's proven capabilities in the area, I am confident that this acquisition will create significant added value for the north-east expansion. We would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Carlos Balestrero, the skilled leader of Verticaline, and all his collaborators to our Acrobatica family".

At 31 December 2023 Verticaline recorded revenues for € 1.42 million, with an EBITDA equal to € 0.26 million (18.3% of revenues), a net profit of € 0.18 million (12.7% of revenues), and total assets of € 1.3 million. Its NFP at 31 December 2023 was € 0.14 million.

In accordance with the Binding Agreement and as previously communicated on 23 December 2024, today the Company has paid an amount of Euro 200,000.00, representing 20% of the total agreed purchase price of Euro 1,000,000.00. The remaining amount will be paid in four annual instalments of Euro 200,000.00 each.

Simultaneously with the completion of the Acquisition, shareholders' agreements were signed between the Company and the selling shareholder for a duration of 5 years, governing (i) the purchase option in favour of Acrobatica for the minority stake in Verticaline held by the seller, (ii) the transfer of the related shares in Verticaline, and (iii) the governance of Verticaline (the Shareholders' Agreement).

Finally, also on this date, in order to contribute as much as possible to the growth of Verticaline, the founder Carlos Rodrigo Balestrero has committed to maintaining stability until the approval of Verticaline's financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2029, starting from the closing date, along with specific non-compete obligations, under which he will continue to perform a strategic and managerial role within the company even after the closing of the Acquisition.

Acrobatica is assisted in the operation by Emintad Italy S.r.l. as financial advisor, by LCA Studio Legale for the legal and capital market aspects under Italian law and by BDO for aspects relating to accounting and fiscal due diligence.

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company specialising in exterior renovation work. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino and currently led by Anna Marras, the Group's CEO, the company now employs approximately 3,000 staff and operates in over 175 locations across Italy, France, Spain, Monaco, the Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The rope technique enables the company to conduct construction activities while ensuring that clients receive efficient, safe, and sustainable services. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth Paris market since February 2019, ACROBATICA has integrated the principles of sustainability into its Business Model, guaranteeing a naturally sustainable service and a responsible approach that targets the well-being and satisfaction of its internal and external stakeholders. In 2022, it obtained an ESG rating that placed it among the lowest-risk companies in its cluster of reference.

