ToolsGroup Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Spare Parts/MRO Industries 2024

ToolsGroup , a global leader in supply chain planning and retail optimization software, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Spare Parts/MRO Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc ID US51541424, December 2024).

IDC evaluated 12 key vendors in the Spare Parts/MRO Supply Chain Planning Marketscape based on each vendor's current capabilities and future strategy. ToolsGroup was ranked #1 in current capabilities for Spare Parts/MRO supply chain planning, and an overall leader in the category. IDC specifically recommended ToolsGroup for manufacturers in all industries, especially those with large SKU offerings and/or complex distribution networks. ToolsGroup provides a uniquely effective approach to inventory optimization and demand planning leveraging probabilistic planning and decision support to manage the product line across SKUs.

"We're proud to be recognized by IDC MarketScape as a leader in Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Spare Parts, and Manufacturing, Repair and Operations," said Kevin Young, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Growth at ToolsGroup. "We know that our customers in this space are challenged by intermittent fluctuations in demand and need for critical parts availability, requiring a flexible and scalable solution that can manage and automatically balance inventory in a way that provides truly optimal service level attainment. ToolsGroup gives companies AI-supported capabilities that ensure service targets are achieved with the lowest possible inventory investment, freeing working capital and improving margins."

ToolsGroup's noted strengths include its composable offerings focused on real-time data integration and key technical API's and partnerships, providing flexibility to customers. Most notable were the company's ML/AI leveraged for probabilistic forecasting, decision support tools, balanced standardization and flexibility in S&OP with Decision Hub to support workflows and real-time exception management. IDC further noted the solution strengths in supporting multi-echelon inventory optimization, with large data ingestion at speed, supporting highly complex stock mix optimization, critical in spare parts planning. These key features distinguish ToolsGroup from its competitors.

Meet us at the SPARE PARTS Business Platform in Cologne, Germany on February 6th, where we will be showcasing this industry-leading solution. Book a meeting at the event here .

To learn more about ToolsGroups' solutions for aftermarket supply chains, visit: https://www.toolsgroup.com/industries/aftermarket-parts/

About ToolsGroup:

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

