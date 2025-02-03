Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
03.02.25
0,261 Euro
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2025 14:15 Uhr
Dovre Group Plc: Profit warning: Dovre Group Plc adjusts its guidance for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Dovre Group Plc Inside information February 3, 2025, at 3.15 pm

Profit warning: Dovre Group Plc adjusts its guidance for 2024

Dovre Group Plc raises its 2024 guidance for net sales and operating profit.

New guidance for 2024: Dovre Group's revenue is expected to be approximately 99 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be approximately -12 MEUR.

Previous guidance for 2024 (released December 23, 2024): Dovre Group's revenue for the retained business is expected to be in the range of 88-93 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between -13 and -15 MEUR.

The raised guidance is based on non-audited preliminary figures, and it is due to a faster-than-expected completion rate in some of Suvic's projects. The increased revenue recognition leads to a corresponding increase in the operating profit.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 are approximately 99 MEUR and it employs approximately 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


