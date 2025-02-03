WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today announced it had completed the acquisition of CommScope's (NASDAQ: COMM) Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) businesses.

"The acquisition of the OWN and DAS businesses brings to Amphenol a strong portfolio of innovative and advanced technologies for communications networks," said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. "We are excited to welcome nearly 4,000 talented employees to the Amphenol family and look forward to further supporting our customers who are developing next-generation wireless networks around the world."

Amphenol expects the OWN and DAS businesses to generate full-year 2025 sales of approximately $1.3 billion. Post-closing, the acquisition is expected to be approximately $0.06 accretive to Amphenol's 2025 earnings per share, which excludes acquisition-related expenses. The OWN and DAS businesses will be included in the Communications Solutions Segment.

In addition, Amphenol also today announced the closing of the acquisition of Lifesync Corporation. Lifesync, which generates annual sales of approximately $100 million, is a high-technology provider of interconnect products for medical applications. Lifesync will be included in the Harsh Environment Solutions Segment.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Commercial Aerospace, Communications Networks, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications and Mobile Devices. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

