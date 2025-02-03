WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albion River ("Albion") is proud to announce the acquisition of Arotech from Greenbriar Equity Group. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Arotech is a recognized leader in high-fidelity training and simulation, portable power systems, and advanced electronics manufacturing, serving global defense and security customers.

Dean Krutty, CEO of Arotech, commented, "We are excited to join forces with Albion River as we embark on this next phase of growth. With Albion River's resources and expertise, we are poised to expand our global footprint, enhance our product offerings, pursue strategic acquisitions, and continue delivering for our customers." Arotech's existing management team, led by Dean Krutty, will continue in their existing roles.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP served as legal advisor to Albion on the transaction. 3Wire Partners served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Greenbriar Equity Group on the transaction.

About Arotech Corporation

Arotech Corporation provides high-fidelity training & simulation, advanced electronics manufacturing, and portable power systems for defense, law enforcement, and select commercial end-markets. Its products are embedded in hundreds of defense platforms and protected by its extensive portfolio of intellectual property and decades of proprietary manufacturing and development know-how. Arotech has a proven track record across all branches of the U.S. military, numerous federal agencies, major prime contractors, foreign militaries, and state & local customers. Additional Information may be found at www.arotech.com.

About Albion River

Albion River LLC is a private direct investment firm focused on acquiring companies that produce highly technical Defense Products & Services. Albion River is led by its group of partners, supported by a team of expert advisors and an extensive network of industry and government professionals. Additional information may be found at www.albionriver.com.

