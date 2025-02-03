Financial Narrative, the world's largest organization of financial marketing communications leaders, has revealed its second annual Financial Narrative 50 (FN50) list. This exclusive list honors the most innovative, influential and interesting professionals shaping the dynamic world of financial services marketing and communications.

The FN50 celebrates leaders redefining success in the financial marcomms industry; those who are making significant contributions, demonstrating impact and driving the creativity that moves the industry forward, while connecting with audiences. Building on the success of last year's debut, this year's FN50 attracted even more applications and peer nominations.

"The Financial Narrative 50 is a celebration of the visionaries who are redefining excellence in financial marketing and communications," said Ashley Jones, Head of Financial Narrative. "This year's honorees are the voice of the finance industry, managing everything from campaigns to executive communications. They're showing what is possible for the finance industry when great storytellers do inspiring work."

All nominees were meticulously evaluated by the Financial Narrative team and the Financial Narrative Board, seasoned financial marcomms leaders who come from all facets of the financial marcomms landscape. Board members assessed nominees based on their standout achievements in 2024 and their ongoing contributions into 2025.

"The FN50 showcases the leaders redefining financial marketing and communications," said Elliott Bundy, Financial Narrative Board member. "This year's honorees exemplify the strategic excellence and innovation driving our industry forward, proving that the influence of financial marcomms has never been more vital."

"Being named to the FN50 is an incredible honor," said Kirti Naik, Global Head of Brand Experience, Neuberger Berman. "It's inspiring to be included among a group of professionals who are truly shaping the future of our field. This recognition is a credit to the great work that my team has done and will be doing in the future."

To learn more about the FN50 criteria and selection process, and to view the full list of this year's winners, visit https://financialnarrative.org/page/2024-FN50.

About Financial Narrative:

Financial Narrative is an international community of senior financial marketing and communications professionals who come together to connect, share best practices, join exclusive industry events, and gain access to research and insights provided by the group.

