Procaps Group, S.A.: Procaps Group Receives Delisting Notice From Nasdaq

MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Columbia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) ("Procaps" or the "Company"), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical services company, today announced that the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that it has determined to delist the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq. The delisting is a result of the Company's failure to demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and 5250(c)(2) for failing to file periodic and interim financial reports. As a result of the forgoing, the Company's ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on the Expert Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC"), commencing on February 4, 2025.

The transition of the Company's ordinary shares to the OTC Expert Market is not expected to affect the Company's business operations or its reporting requirements under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. ("Procaps") (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and nearly 5,000 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products, prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

