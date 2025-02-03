Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
03.02.25
08:23 Uhr
2,935 Euro
-0,130
-4,24 %
03.02.2025 15:06 Uhr
Turnover of Apranga Group in January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 25.9 million in January 2025 and increased by 7.4% compared to January 2024.

In January 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.8% year-over-year, in Latvia increased by 7.9% and in Estonia increased by 0.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (103 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering an area of 91.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 1.1% year-over-year.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


