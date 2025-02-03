MARA Holdings, Inc.: MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for January 2025

218 Blocks Won in January, 12% Decrease M/M

Increased BTC Holdings to 45,659 BTC

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, today published unaudited bitcoin ("BTC") production and mining operation updates for January 2025.

Management Commentary

"In January, our production saw a 12% month-over-month decline in blocks won, largely due to fluctuations in network difficulty and intermittent curtailment," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "After a very busy end of 2024 during which we relocated and brought online over 100,000 miners, our energized hashrate remained consistent with December, as no new miners were brought online during the month.

"We remain focused on optimizing our fleet and implementing strategic enhancements to drive long-term efficiency and performance. At Wolf Hollow, Texas, we successfully completed the conversion of over 230 containers to immersion cooling, achieving high uptime with our S21 Pro immersion miners. These fleet upgrades not only enhance efficiency but also increase hashrate without additional power consumption. Meanwhile, at our Kearney, Nebraska site, we are nearing full conversion to S21 Pros, which we expect to improve fleet efficiency significantly.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our mining capacity in 2025 and further strengthening our position as a leader in the BTC mining industry. Our strategy will prioritize near net zero cost energy solutions, and we look forward to sharing more on our earnings call at the end of the month."

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 1/31/2025 12/31/2024 % ? Number of Blocks Won 1 218 249 (12)% BTC Produced 2 750 865 (13)% Average BTC Produced per Day 24.2 27.9 (13)% Share of available miner rewards 3 5.1 % 5.9 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 1.6 % 2.7 % NM Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) 1 53.2 53.2 - %

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Includes our share of production from joint venture partnerships. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.



NM - Not Meaningful

