Brown brings over 25 years of product strategy and development experience across multiple domains of enterprise software

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Daniel Brown as Chief Product Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250203013107/en/

Dan Brown joins Celonis as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am thrilled to join Celonis," said Brown. "I've long admired its pioneering products, rapid innovation, and ability to deliver transformative results for customers and partners. What impresses me most is how the Celonis platform connects companies to their processes, teams to each other and AI to the business. I'm eager to contribute to this incredible journey and help shape the future of Process Intelligence."

"Dan brings a wealth of product strategy and leadership experience to Celonis," said Alex Rinke, co-Founder and co-CEO at Celonis. "As the market leader in Process Intelligence, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what our platform can achieve. Dan's proficiency at building transformative products will ensure we continue setting the benchmark for innovation and customer value as we deliver on our mission to make processes work for people, companies, and the planet."

Brown will work closely with the Engineering, Sales, and Marketing teams to continue delivering solutions that enable companies to be more productive, more efficient, more sustainable, and get the most from game-changing technologies like AI.

Prior to joining Celonis, Brown served as Chief Product Officer at Certinia for more than six years, where he ran product management and engineering for the company's global product development organization. Before joining Certinia, Daniel spent 15 years at Microsoft where he held multiple leadership roles, including GM of Corporate Strategy and Development, GM of Dynamics AX Application R&D, and GM of Dynamics NAV R&D. Prior to that, Daniel co-founded and was VP of Product and Engineering at Netabacus, a B2B e-commerce start-up focused on small-to-medium sized businesses that was acquired by Rivio.

Brown holds multiple degrees from Stanford University, including a masters degree in computer science and an undergraduate degree in Physics.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, powered by process mining and AI, combines process data and business context to create a living digital twin of the enterprise, connecting people to processes, teams to each other, and AI to the business. Thousands of companies worldwide, including half of the top 200 companies on the Forbes Global 2000, use Celonis to understand their business, optimize operations and drive significant value across the top, bottom, and green lines.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2025 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250203013107/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@celonis.com