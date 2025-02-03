Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
03.02.25
13:21 Uhr
51,30 Euro
-0,20
-0,39 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,5051,2017:22
50,7050,8017:23
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 17:00 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2024

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 07:00 CET. The company is hosting an online webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation, or submitted in advance to christina.schartum@akerasa.com.

The presentation and materials will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
Email: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-2024,c4099700

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-2024-302366508.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.