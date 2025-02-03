Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Announces the Release of the Cosmo Pink NexGen

Stenograph®, LLC, has revealed a new color for the NexGen writer.?The Cosmo Pink NexGen features a beautiful pink shell with your choice of gray or black keys, thumbwheels, and LCD frame.

"We are excited to kick off Court Reporting and Captioning Week by introducing the highly anticipated Cosmo Pink NexGen," stated Michelle McLaughlin, Stenograph's Vice President of Steno Sales. "Pink is our most-requested color, and whether you select the subtle gray or the sharp contrast of black keys and accents, both are a striking combination."

The Cosmo Pink NexGen looks elegant and professional while offering unmatched ergonomic advancements. NexGen utilizes all the technical breakthroughs of our previous writers and elevates itself to the next level with the softest, shortest, and most accurate stroke ever. We achieved this soft touch by using a new cam. The cam is the landing that every key lever strikes and provides the cushion you feel at the bottom of the stroke. The new softer cam absorbs the downward force and lowers the bounce-back on your fingers.

Our users love our new larger edge-to-edge glass screen for its beautiful new font, brighter display, and added functionality. It's easy on the eyes, and the slight increase in the screen's weight adds a high level of stability to the writing experience while still being the lightest new writer on the market.

NexGen sets multiple standards that continue to be unmatched, from our exclusive 70-degree tilting tripod to our optional raised vowels. Now available in the beautiful Cosmo Pink that many of our court reporters and captioners have been waiting for.

To experience the ultimate in writer technology and to see our new Cosmo Pink color, please contact us at sales@stenograph.com or 800-323-4247.

About Stenograph, LLC

Stenograph is a market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For over 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service. For questions about Stenograph, contact Mark Kuczora, Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Stenograph, at?mkuczora@stenograph,com or call 800-323-4247.

SOURCE: Stenograph, LLC

