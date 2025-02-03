Veho Continues Its Expansion of Ecommerce Delivery Service in Richmond, VA and Louisville, KY

Tech-Centric Delivery Company Now Serving 105M Americans Across 44 Metropolitan Areas

Veho , the technology company that operates one of the largest parcel delivery platforms in the U.S., today announced its expansion into Richmond, Virginia and Louisville, Kentucky. The news is the latest in Veho's rapid expansion across America and follows Veho's expanding delivery in Detroit and Columbus in August and the launch of a Premium Economy service earlier this month.

Today's news caps a three month trial in both Richmond and Louisville during which Veho found strong demand for its high-touch, low-cost approach to deliveries tailored for ecommerce brands. Veho's technology, flexible operating model, and culture of customer obsession enables it to achieve an industry-leading 99% on-time-delivery rate, 35% reduction in shipping costs, 4.9/5 stars customer satisfaction score, and 41% increase in customer lifetime value.

"Expectations of delivery are changing. Customers expect greater visibility, control, and technological sophistication in each delivery experience. And brands increasingly understand that a great delivery experience can help reduce costs while increasing customer lifetime value," said Veho co-founder and CEO Itamar Zur. "That Veho is delivering thousands of parcels per week in Richmond and Louisville in just two months demonstrates the strength of Veho's flexible operating model and how eager ecommerce brands are to grow with us."

In expanding service to Louisville, Veho is now able to offer its signature delivery experience to over 1.3 million residents of the area, and is delivering as many as 10,000 parcels per week in its first 60 days in the market.

And in Richmond, Veho is now serving an additional 1.3 million Americans, with as many as 5,000 parcels delivered per week during the market's first 60 days.

About Veho

Veho is a next-generation parcel delivery platform, turning shipping from a cost center into a value driver. By combining purpose-built technology, customer experience obsession, and a scalable delivery network, Veho enables brands to offer an Amazon-level delivery experience that improves their bottom line. The industry-leading results speak for themselves: 99% on-time delivery, 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, 71% fewer delivery-related refunds, and a 41% increase in customer lifetime value. Now one of America's largest delivery platforms, Veho serves 105 million Americans across 44 markets-and growing. Learn why leading brands like Sephora, Lululemon, Saks, and Macy's trust Veho to drive a return on their shipping spend at shipveho.com

