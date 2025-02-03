Panacol, a Germany-based adhesive technology supplier, says its new UV adhesive is specifically designed for sealing and bonding flexible PV modules. Panacol, a German adhesive supplier, has developed a new UV adhesive specifically designed for foil lamination of organic and perovskite-based PV systems. Vitralit UH 1411 is a hybrid epoxy resin-acrylate adhesive that cures with UV light. Panacal said it can also be cured by a combination of UV or visible light and heat after application, which enables precise curing even in potential shadow zones. The company said in a statement that once cured, ...

