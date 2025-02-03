Channel Leader Recognized for Growing the Halcyon Revolution Partner Program by 121% in Under One Year

Halcyon, a leading platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chris Catanzaro, Worldwide VP of MSSP Sales and Channel Ecosystems of Halcyon, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

"I am honored to be recognized on the 2025 CRN Channel List alongside so many inspiring channel leaders," said Catanzaro. "It's been tremendously rewarding to play an integral role in the growth of the Halcyon Revolution Partner Program over this past year and it could not be done without our incredible team. As an industry, we have all learned the hard way that ransomware does not discriminate. Through the program, we are enabling more businesses to protect themselves from the crippling threat of ransomware."

Catanzaro has developed, managed and expanded the Halcyon Revolution Partner Program since he joined the company in February 2024. In under one year, he helped grow the program by 121%. To continue the channel program's strong momentum, the Halcyon team plans to make major investments into the Halcyon Revolution Partner Program in the year ahead.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

This news comes on the heels of a recent announcement from Halcyon surrounding the United Kingdom (U.K.) expansion of the Halcyon Revolution Partner Program. As part of the program's U.K. expansion, Halcyon also announced a strategic partnership with U.K. cybersecurity solutions provider and distributor Distology to improve ransomware resilience.

For more information on Halcyon and its channel program, please visit: www.halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the only cybersecurity company that eliminates the business impact of ransomware. Modern enterprises rely on Halcyon to prevent ransomware attacks, eradicating cybercriminals' ability to encrypt systems, steal data, and extort companies. Backed by an industry-leading warranty, the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform drastically reduces downtime, enabling organizations to quickly and easily recover from attacks without paying ransoms or relying on backups.

Learn more at www.halcyon.ai.

