The crypto market just took a nosedive, with Bitcoin crashing over 9% to 91,200 - causing carnage for leveraged traders. A staggering $2.2 Billion was wiped out in liquidations. Here's what went down. Tuesday, Feb. 3, recorded the worst single-day liquidations in the history of the crypto market, with traders losing $2.25 Billion in less ...

