Leadership Promotions Support Business Opportunities and Andy Taylor's Retirement

TransRe today announced changes within its executive team, including the promotions of Louise Rose and Kyle Rhodes, and the retirement of Andy Taylor after a distinguished career with the company.

Promotions

Louise Rose will assume the role of President, International. Louise has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise during 28 years at TransRe, most recently as President of TransRe's London and EMEA business units. Louise will now lead the strategic direction of TransRe's London, EMEA and Asia Pacific business units, provide oversight to ensure consistency of approach and decision making, and provide additional support to our regional clients and brokers. In addition to this new role, Louise will continue as CEO of TransRe London.

Kyle Rhodes will assume the role of President, Americas. Since joining TransRe in 2006, Kyle has led underwriting teams that have delivered exceptional client and broker service profitably, most recently as the head of TransRe's U.S. and Canadian business units. In his new role, Kyle will provide additional support and oversight for TransRe's Latin American business unit.

Louise and Kyle will report to Paul McKeon, TransRe's President of Global Underwriting, who said "I have worked with Louise and Kyle for many years and I have seen the respect they command from colleagues, clients and brokers alike. I have every confidence they will bring that same strong combination of attention to detail and big picture perspective to these increased responsibilities."

Retirement

Andy Taylor will retire from TransRe on May 31, following a long and highly successful career. Andy played a vital role in developing client and broker relationships in both the London Market and across Asia Pacific, and leaves a legacy of teamwork and international growth.

On his decision to retire, Mr. Taylor said "Twenty-five years ago, I was lucky to join a company that believed in giving employees responsibilities and opportunities to solve client and broker problems. Since then, I have helped develop the next generation of leaders, and I look forward to those leaders taking TransRe to new heights. It has been an absolute privilege to lead TransRe's International Division and help advance the company's goal to be the first choice for reinsurance solutions."

Ken Brandt, Chairman, President and CEO of TransRe, said "On behalf of everyone at TransRe, I want to thank Andy for his unwavering commitment and outstanding service. Throughout our time together I have always admired Andy's passion for the business and his optimism and enthusiasm for the future. Andy leaves a legacy of underwriting excellence."

About TransRe

Established in 1977, TransRe is the brand name for Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries (including Transatlantic Reinsurance Company, TransRe London Limited and TransRe Europe S.A.). TransRe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Headquartered in New York with operations worldwide, TransRe offers the capacity, expertise, and creativity necessary to structure programs across the full spectrum of property and casualty risks. Please visit www.transre.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250203184881/en/

Contacts:

James D Whitelaw

415 399 5904