Datar Cancer Genetics Unveils Next Generation Multi-Analyte, AI-Powered Decision Support Platform for Personalized Treatment of Difficult-to-Treat Cancers.

LONDON, MUNICH and NEW DELHI, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) has launched Exacta AI, a next generation multi-analyte AI-driven platform providing optimized treatment options for cancer patients who have exhausted the standard options. It integrates a 360° tumor work-up and AI assisted data analysis to decode complex tumor interactome data-including molecular (NGS: DNA+RNA), proteomic, genomic, functional, and clinical insights-providing personalized treatment options with thorough risk-benefit analysis. Exacta AI processes real-time wet lab data and integrates it with knowledge from multiple sources to assess drug synergy, interactions, toxicity, and contraindications for Anti-body Drug Conjugates (ADC)s, Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPIs), targeted therapies, endocrine agents, chemotherapy agents and repurposed drugs. It can recommend up to 10 evidence-based multi-drug treatment combinations for evaluation by oncologists or molecular tumor boards (MTBs), offering new hope where no standard of care exists for refractory / recurrent cancer patients.

"For too long, we have been navigating through fragmented data streams, trying to make sense of multiple analytes without a structured framework. This AI powered approach is poised to provide an integrated, evidence based set of treatment options that can transform how we personalise cancer treatment" stated Dr. Sewanti Limaye who is the Director of Medical and Precision Oncology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, speaking at the recently held Datar Advisory Board Meeting in Mumbai, India.

"Exacta AI signifies a paradigm shift in the multi-omic analysis of tumors and the approach to treatment decision making for complex cancer cases," asserts Dr Andy Gaya, Clinical Oncologist, Cromwell Hospital, London. "This next generation technology provides an unprecedented level of therapy analysis in treatment selection that is aimed at improving patient outcomes while reducing avoidable exposure to ineffective therapies."

"Exacta AI represents a paradigm shift in how tumors are analysed and treatment planning is approached for complex cancer cases," says Dr. Darshana Patil, Senior Director - Global Strategy and Medical Affairs. "When standard treatments fail, oncologists and MTBs face the daunting task of analyzing enormous amounts of data - from genetic mutations to protein expressions, from drug sensitivity to clinical trials - all while racing against time to make critical decisions. Exacta AI transforms this challenge into an opportunity for personalised medicine for patients who need it most."

"What makes Exacta AI truly unique is its ability to think like an entire team of multi-disciplinary experts, all at once," explains Dr Vineet Datta, Senior Director - Global Strategy and Business Development. "The platform processes information the way a molecular biologist, cancer cell expert, pharmacologist, and clinical oncologist would do, only in minutes instead of several days. By applying rational scoring steps to analyze vast datasets, Exacta AI delivers highly refined interpretations, offering an unprecedented level of precision in generating treatment options."

Oncologists and MTBs are facing an avalanche of new research, trial data, and molecular information which becomes humanly impossible to interpret and apply on a case-by-case basis. Exacta AI turns this flood of data into a structured flow of actionable insights. Exacta AI streamlines MTB workflows with structured case presentations, evidence-based treatment options, clear rationales and implementation scenarios, along with any reported cases with similar clinical and molecular features. In a retrospective 'in-silico' study of 265 patients with drug-resistant solid organ cancers with no standard of care options, Exacta AI generated a minimum of 7 to a maximum of 10 (for 100% patients) therapy options (drug combinations). Significantly, conventional molecular profiling could provide a maximum of 2 therapy options (for 15% of patients). Please visit exacta360.com.

Exacta AI is available for cancer centers and hospitals with seamless integration, training, support, updates, and quality assurance.

About Datar Cancer Genetics

DCG is a global leader in personalized oncology, pioneering customized treatment solutions through encyclopedic cancer analysis. By leveraging deep insights into an individual's cancer profile, we eliminate trial and error, ensuring timely and precise treatment direction when every moment counts. With CAP and CLIA-accredited facilities in the UK and India, DCG serves patients worldwide, advancing precision cancer care.

