GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

Finanznachrichten News

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

Paris, 3 February 2025 - GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2025, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

The vessel will feature a total capacity of 180,000 m³ and will be fitted with GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.


About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor Relations Contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87
Press Contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 6 61 25 12 87

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr


