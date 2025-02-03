Sandvik acquires three US-based CAM resellers

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has acquired ShopWare, MCAM Northwest and the CAD/CAM solutions business line of OptiPro Systems, three US-based resellers of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions in the Mastercam network. With these businesses, Sandvik continues to strengthen its position in the CAM market and further builds on its capabilities to serve customers and expand the customer base. The acquisitions will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Including these acquisitions, Sandvik has now acquired five CAM resellers since 2024. In March, Sandvik acquired Cimquest, one of the largest resellers in the Mastercam network, and in January 2025 Sandvik acquired the assets of FASTech.

"These businesses strengthen our regional presence and our ability to help our customers, and they are a strong fit with our strategy to grow within digital manufacturing," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

ShopWare is headquartered in Elgin, Illinios, and serves manufacturing customers in the Midwest region of the US. MCAM Northwest is headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, and serves the Pacific Northwest region, and OptiPro Systems is headquartered in Ontario, New York, serving the Upstate New York region. A total of 32 employees will transfer to Mastercam as a result of the acquisitions. The acquired businesses had a combined annual revenue, net, of around USD 10 million in 2024. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be slightly positive. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, February 3, 2025

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

