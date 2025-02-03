Wetteri Plc: Insider Information: Adjusting Wetteri Plc's financing agreement

Wetteri Plc Insider Information 3 February 2025 at 19.00

In a financing agreement between Wetteri Plc group's Themis Holding Oy subgroup and the financing bank, there are covenants that measure the amount of interest-bearing net debt divided by 12-month EBITDA and the equity ratio.

Based on unaudited figures, the covenants are not met in all respects on 31 December 2024. Wetteri has started negotiations with the financing bank on updating the conditions regarding the covenant clause of the financing agreement. The long-term portion of the financing under the financing agreement is treated in the financial statements as current liability in accordance with IAS 1.74.

