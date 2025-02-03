Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFJA | ISIN: FI0009012793 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
03.02.25
19:35 Uhr
0,257 Euro
-0,008
-3,02 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WETTERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WETTERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2550,25819:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2025 18:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetteri Plc: Insider Information: Adjusting Wetteri Plc's financing agreement

Finanznachrichten News

Wetteri Plc Insider Information 3 February 2025 at 19.00

In a financing agreement between Wetteri Plc group's Themis Holding Oy subgroup and the financing bank, there are covenants that measure the amount of interest-bearing net debt divided by 12-month EBITDA and the equity ratio.

Based on unaudited figures, the covenants are not met in all respects on 31 December 2024. Wetteri has started negotiations with the financing bank on updating the conditions regarding the covenant clause of the financing agreement. The long-term portion of the financing under the financing agreement is treated in the financial statements as current liability in accordance with IAS 1.74.

Additional information

Aarne Simula, CEO and President, Wetteri Plc
Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive sector

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive sector. The company engages in the retail sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles, and produces maintenance and repair shop services for vehicles, from passenger cars to heavy vehicles. Headquartered in Oulu, the company has 50 locations in Finland. The company employs nearly 1,000 people, of whom around 70% work in maintenance and repair services. Wetteri promotes digitalisation in the automotive sector and is an important player on the common journey towards emission-free motoring. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.