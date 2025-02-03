Upgraded family of premium fine pixel pitch LED displays adds global leader's slimmest LED display as well as improved brightness, power and video performance to support even more use models and unique installations

Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced an expansion of the popular Planar DirectLight family with the launch of the Planar DirectLight SlimSeries. Featuring an ultra-thin, narrow width form factor, the new fine pixel pitch MicroLED video wall display accommodates curved and space-constrained applications that benefit from its unique form factor, including control rooms, broadcast studios, virtual production, extended reality, simulation and training, research and more.

Offering an installation depth of less than two inches, the new Planar DirectLight Slim Series is ideal for tightly curved video walls with the solution's reduced width delivering minimal colorshift compared to other LED displays. The series is also well-suited for flat video walls in tight spaces as a result of its minimum depth and front serviceability. Models feature MicroLED technology and are available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a unique 4:9 aspect ratio to support deployment versatility and vibrant viewing experiences.

Planar DirectLight Slim Series also introduces pixel-level monitoring, offering more detailed insight into display health and performance by allowing users to identify when service or repair is needed. In addition to further simplifying display management, this delivers a faster time to issue resolution. Planar DirectLight Slim Series customers can also select from the industry-respected Planar WallDirector Video Controller or a compatible ColorLight controller. The solution also features remote power and five times the bandwidth of competitive solutions.

The latest improvements to the Planar DirectLight family also add pixel-level monitoring and MicroLED technology to the industry-leading Planar DirectLight Pro Series, introducing improved brightness, power consumption and overall video performance.

"This expansion of the Planar DirectLight family leverages our customers' most popular features, while enhancing capabilities to support a broader set of needs and use cases," said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. "From a significantly reduced installation depth and slim profile for fastening to higher brightness, reduced power consumption and advanced display performance monitoring, Planar DirectLight Slim Series and Planar DirectLight Pro Series deliver unmatched deployment and energy efficiency for visual performance that stuns and lasts."

Enabled by MicroLED technology, Planar DirectLight Pro Series now offers a wide color space and deeper blacks for improved video performance and is available in pixel pitches ranges from 0.9 to 1.8 millimeters. A new high brightness model features exceptional efficiency of power to brightness with 1,600 nits and 135 watts, making the solution ideal for maximum performance in high ambient light environments. A low power model is also available for energy-conscious customers or applications with low ambient light conditions, offering 500 nits of brightness with only 68 watts of power consumption.

Planar DirectLight Slim Series and Planar DirectLight Pro Series customers can remotely monitor their display performance and incidents with the award-winning Planar WallDirector Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) display fleet management application. Additional peace of mind is offered with the unparalleled Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty, which covers everything from controller to sub-pixel and every component in between.

The new Planar DirectLight Slim Series and Planar DirectLight Pro Series with MicroLED will make their debut at Integrated Systems Europe 2025 in Barcelona February 4 7 in Booth #3A300. Both solutions are available for order now through Planar's global network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.planar.com/DirectLightSlim and www.planar.com/DirectLightPro.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. From government, corporate and education institutions to broadcast studios, virtual production and extended reality stages, the world's leading organizations use Planar's broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from control rooms to digital signage and simulation to large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader in narrow pixel pitch LED displays, fixed LED video display installations and LED displays for control rooms (Futuresource 2024). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

