Balfour Beatty has been honored with a 2024 Pinnacle Award from Carolinas AGC (CAGC) for its exceptional delivery of North Carolina Department of Transportation's (NCDOT) $60 million Harkers Island Bridge Replacement project. The award was presented during CAGC's 104th Annual Convention in Charleston, South Carolina.

The CAGC's Pinnacle Awards, co-sponsored by CPA firm GreerWalker LLP and the law firm of Johnston, Allison Hord, recognize construction projects in the Carolinas that enhance their communities and demonstrate excellence in the industry. Entries are judged on unique aspects and challenges, special values, project management, budget and schedule, and safety performance.

The Harkers Island Bridge Replacement project involved constructing a new 3,200-foot fixed-span bridge connecting Harkers Island to mainland North Carolina, replacing the aging Earl C. Memorial Bridge and Bridge No. 96. The new structure eliminates the accessibility challenges that plagued the previous swing-span bridge, which required mechanical opening for marine traffic and experienced periodic breakdowns that isolated the island community.

"This project exemplifies innovation in highway and bridge construction, particularly through its pioneering use of non-ferrous reinforcing materials-a first for North Carolina," said Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty US Civils senior vice president and chief operating officer. "This advancement doubles the bridge's design life to 100 years while significantly reducing future maintenance requirements. I'm incredibly proud of our project team for delivering this critical infrastructure nearly a year ahead of schedule. Their unwavering commitment to operational excellence has provided a transformative transportation solution that will benefit countless travelers and the Harkers Island community for generations to come."

Despite facing significant challenges, including a strict annual in-water work moratorium and the project's remote location 25 miles from the nearest concrete plant, the Balfour Beatty team completed the bridge 308 days ahead of schedule. The project maintained an impressive safety record, achieving N.C. Department of Labor "Building Star Site" status with zero lost-time incidents or environmental infractions.

The project's success was supported by key partners including Coastal Precast Systems, S&W Ready Mix Concrete, and New South Construction Supply.

