Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
03.02.25
08:30 Uhr
4,720 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7405,10019:04
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 18:30 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Vesuvius plc

3 February 2025

Vesuvius plc - Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Vesuvius plc confirms that at the date of this announcement it has an issued share capital of 261,640,494 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each. 7,271,174 of these Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Vesuvius plc shares with voting rights is 254,369,320.

The above figure of 254,369,320 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vesuvius plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Company Secretariat
Vesuvius +44 (0) 207 822 0000

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.