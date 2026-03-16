Vesuvius Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

16 March 2026

Vesuvius plc

Directorate Change

Vesuvius plc (" Vesuvius")(the " Company") announces that Italia Boninelli, a non-executive Director since June 2024, and Chair of the Company's Remuneration Committee, has notified the Company that for personal reasons she will step down from the Board of Vesuvius with effect from the close of the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 28 May 2026.

The Nomination Committee will commence a process for the appointment of an additional non-executive Director to join the Board as a successor to Ms Boninelli.

Carl-Peter Forster, Chairman of Vesuvius, said:

"I am very sorry that Italia has taken the difficult decision to step down from the Board of Vesuvius. On behalf of her colleagues, I would like to thank her for the contribution she has made to the Board over her tenure. She has played an active and valuable role in chairing the Remuneration Committee and provided a clear and informed voice in Board discussions. We wish her the very best for the future."

For further information, please contact: Vesuvius plc Henry Knowles, Company Secretary +44 (0) 207 822 0000

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high - temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.