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WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:14
4,780 Euro
+9,63 % +0,420
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7605,10017:16
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 16:12 Uhr
108 Leser
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Vesuvius Plc - Annual Financial Report

Vesuvius Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

9 April 2026

Annual Report and Accounts 31 December 2025

In accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DTR) 6.3.5R, Vesuvius plc announces that the following documents, in unedited full text, have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the 'Annual Report');
  • Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting ('2026 AGM Notice'); and
  • Proxy Form for the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

These documents should be available for inspection within two working days at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The documents are also being made available today, to shareholders, and the Annual Report and the 2026 AGM Notice are therefore available to view on Vesuvius' website at:

https://report2025.vesuvius.com

and at

https://www.vesuvius.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder--meetings.html

The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation and can be accessed within two working days at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

It is also available on our website www.vesuvius.com

2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Linklaters LLP, 20 Ropemaker Street, London EC2Y 9AR on Thursday 28 May 2026 at 11.00am. Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person are invited to join a webinar of the proceedings of the AGM. Details of how to access the webinar will be available on the Company's website: www.vesuvius.com, on the day of the meeting. Shareholders may submit questions about the business of the AGM in advance of the Meeting which if received by 19 May 2026 will be answered on the Vesuvius website. Questions may be submitted to the Company Secretary at: Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE, England or by e-mail (for this purpose only) to: shareholder.information@vesuvius.com.

Additional information

A condensed set of the Company's financial statements and information about the 2025 financial year was included in the results announcement released on Thursday 12 March 2026 at 7.00am. The announcement can be found on our website: www.vesuvius.com

Enquiries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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