Vesuvius Plc - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
28 May 2026
Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 ("AGM")
Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 27 March 2026 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
No. of votes cast1
% of votes cast
No. of votes cast
% of votes cast
No. of votes cast3
% of Issued Share Capital2
Votes withheld3
1
Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts
218,200,578
100.00
3,478
0.00
218,204,056
87.92%
65,337
2
Declaration of Final Dividend
216,799,174
99.33
1,466,711
0.67
218,265,885
87.95%
3,508
3
Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy
213,302,891
97.73
4,955,838
2.27
218,258,729
87.95%
10,664
4
Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report
215,560,462
98.98
2,221,395
1.02
217,781,857
87.75%
487,536
5
Re-election of Patrick André
216,716,102
99.29
1,546,169
0.71
218,262,271
87.95%
7,122
6
Re-election of Carla Bailo
215,384,436
98.68
2,877,835
1.32
218,262,271
87.95%
7,122
7
Re-election of Mark Collis
217,671,829
99.73
589,650
0.27
218,261,479
87.95%
7,914
8
Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster
193,331,580
88.58
24,929,899
11.42
218,261,479
87.95%
7,914
9
Re-election of Dinggui Gao
215,379,678
98.68
2,881,831
1.32
218,261,509
87.95%
7,884
10
Re-election of Friederike Helfer
215,131,767
98.57
3,129,504
1.43
218,261,271
87.95%
8,122
11
Re-election of Eva Lindqvist
215,368,155
98.67
2,894,116
1.33
218,262,271
87.95%
7,122
12
Re-election of Robert MacLeod
216,844,363
99.35
1,417,775
0.65
218,262,138
87.95%
7,255
13
Reappointment of Auditor
218,190,775
99.97
74,572
0.03
218,265,347
87.95%
4,046
14
Remuneration of Auditor
218,257,915
100.00
4,065
0.00
218,261,980
87.95%
7,413
15
Authority to incur political expenditure
217,554,831
99.68
707,948
0.32
218,262,779
87.95%
6,614
16
Authority to allot shares
213,917,805
98.01
4,346,364
1.99
218,264,169
87.95%
5,224
17
Special Resolution:
Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights
214,444,070
98.25
3,819,373
1.75
218,263,443
87.95%
5,950
18
Special Resolution:
Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment
212,847,863
97.52
5,415,735
2.48
218,263,598
87.95%
5,795
19
Special Resolution:
Authority to purchase own shares
216,744,059
99.32
1,492,093
0.68
218,236,152
87.94%
33,241
20
Special Resolution:
Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice
214,039,526
98.06
4,226,253
1.94
218,265,779
87.95%
3,614
Notes:
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.
- The total number of shares in issue is 255,442,891 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,171,717.
- A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
- All percentages are shown to two decimal places.
This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7822 0000
Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com