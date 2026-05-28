Vesuvius Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2026

Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 ("AGM")

Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 27 March 2026 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:

RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST TOTAL No. of votes cast1 % of votes cast No. of votes cast % of votes cast No. of votes cast3 % of Issued Share Capital2 Votes withheld3 1 Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts 218,200,578 100.00 3,478 0.00 218,204,056 87.92% 65,337 2 Declaration of Final Dividend 216,799,174 99.33 1,466,711 0.67 218,265,885 87.95% 3,508 3 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy 213,302,891 97.73 4,955,838 2.27 218,258,729 87.95% 10,664 4 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 215,560,462 98.98 2,221,395 1.02 217,781,857 87.75% 487,536 5 Re-election of Patrick André 216,716,102 99.29 1,546,169 0.71 218,262,271 87.95% 7,122 6 Re-election of Carla Bailo 215,384,436 98.68 2,877,835 1.32 218,262,271 87.95% 7,122 7 Re-election of Mark Collis 217,671,829 99.73 589,650 0.27 218,261,479 87.95% 7,914 8 Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster 193,331,580 88.58 24,929,899 11.42 218,261,479 87.95% 7,914 9 Re-election of Dinggui Gao 215,379,678 98.68 2,881,831 1.32 218,261,509 87.95% 7,884 10 Re-election of Friederike Helfer 215,131,767 98.57 3,129,504 1.43 218,261,271 87.95% 8,122 11 Re-election of Eva Lindqvist 215,368,155 98.67 2,894,116 1.33 218,262,271 87.95% 7,122 12 Re-election of Robert MacLeod 216,844,363 99.35 1,417,775 0.65 218,262,138 87.95% 7,255 13 Reappointment of Auditor 218,190,775 99.97 74,572 0.03 218,265,347 87.95% 4,046 14 Remuneration of Auditor 218,257,915 100.00 4,065 0.00 218,261,980 87.95% 7,413 15 Authority to incur political expenditure 217,554,831 99.68 707,948 0.32 218,262,779 87.95% 6,614 16 Authority to allot shares 213,917,805 98.01 4,346,364 1.99 218,264,169 87.95% 5,224 17 Special Resolution: Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights 214,444,070 98.25 3,819,373 1.75 218,263,443 87.95% 5,950 18 Special Resolution: Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment 212,847,863 97.52 5,415,735 2.48 218,263,598 87.95% 5,795 19 Special Resolution: Authority to purchase own shares 216,744,059 99.32 1,492,093 0.68 218,236,152 87.94% 33,241 20 Special Resolution: Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice 214,039,526 98.06 4,226,253 1.94 218,265,779 87.95% 3,614

Notes:

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. The total number of shares in issue is 255,442,891 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,171,717. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com .

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com