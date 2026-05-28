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WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
5,250 Euro
+1,94 % +0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,60018:18
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 17:18 Uhr
163 Leser
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Vesuvius Plc - Notice of Results

Vesuvius Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2026

Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 ("AGM")

Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 27 March 2026 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

No. of votes cast1

% of votes cast

No. of votes cast

% of votes cast

No. of votes cast3

% of Issued Share Capital2

Votes withheld3

1

Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts

218,200,578

100.00

3,478

0.00

218,204,056

87.92%

65,337

2

Declaration of Final Dividend

216,799,174

99.33

1,466,711

0.67

218,265,885

87.95%

3,508

3

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy

213,302,891

97.73

4,955,838

2.27

218,258,729

87.95%

10,664

4

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report

215,560,462

98.98

2,221,395

1.02

217,781,857

87.75%

487,536

5

Re-election of Patrick André

216,716,102

99.29

1,546,169

0.71

218,262,271

87.95%

7,122

6

Re-election of Carla Bailo

215,384,436

98.68

2,877,835

1.32

218,262,271

87.95%

7,122

7

Re-election of Mark Collis

217,671,829

99.73

589,650

0.27

218,261,479

87.95%

7,914

8

Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster

193,331,580

88.58

24,929,899

11.42

218,261,479

87.95%

7,914

9

Re-election of Dinggui Gao

215,379,678

98.68

2,881,831

1.32

218,261,509

87.95%

7,884

10

Re-election of Friederike Helfer

215,131,767

98.57

3,129,504

1.43

218,261,271

87.95%

8,122

11

Re-election of Eva Lindqvist

215,368,155

98.67

2,894,116

1.33

218,262,271

87.95%

7,122

12

Re-election of Robert MacLeod

216,844,363

99.35

1,417,775

0.65

218,262,138

87.95%

7,255

13

Reappointment of Auditor

218,190,775

99.97

74,572

0.03

218,265,347

87.95%

4,046

14

Remuneration of Auditor

218,257,915

100.00

4,065

0.00

218,261,980

87.95%

7,413

15

Authority to incur political expenditure

217,554,831

99.68

707,948

0.32

218,262,779

87.95%

6,614

16

Authority to allot shares

213,917,805

98.01

4,346,364

1.99

218,264,169

87.95%

5,224

17

Special Resolution:

Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights

214,444,070

98.25

3,819,373

1.75

218,263,443

87.95%

5,950

18

Special Resolution:

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment

212,847,863

97.52

5,415,735

2.48

218,263,598

87.95%

5,795

19

Special Resolution:

Authority to purchase own shares

216,744,059

99.32

1,492,093

0.68

218,236,152

87.94%

33,241

20

Special Resolution:

Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice

214,039,526

98.06

4,226,253

1.94

218,265,779

87.95%

3,614

Notes:

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.
  2. The total number of shares in issue is 255,442,891 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,171,717.
  3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  4. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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