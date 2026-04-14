Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

Vesuvius plc

14 April 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of 2026 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Awards

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 13 April 2026, deferred share bonus plan awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy :

PDMR Name Number of Shares under Award ("Award Shares") Patrick André 23,532 Mark Collis 11,897

The Awards represent the deferment, into shares, of 33% of the Annual Bonus earned by Patrick André and Mark Collis during 2025. The Award Shares will normally vest following the third anniversary of the award date. There are no additional performance conditions applicable to these awards.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under award was 407.28 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick André 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 407.28 pence 23,532 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 23,532 - Aggregated Price 407.28 pence - Aggregated Total £95,841 e) Date of the transaction 13 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Collis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 407.28 pence 11,897 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 11,897 - Aggregated Price 407.28 pence - Aggregated Total £48,454 e) Date of the transaction 13 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02