Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
Vesuvius plc
14 April 2026
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Grant of 2026 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Awards
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 13 April 2026, deferred share bonus plan awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy :
PDMR Name
Number of Shares under Award
("Award Shares")
Patrick André
23,532
Mark Collis
11,897
The Awards represent the deferment, into shares, of 33% of the Annual Bonus earned by Patrick André and Mark Collis during 2025. The Award Shares will normally vest following the third anniversary of the award date. There are no additional performance conditions applicable to these awards.
The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under award was 407.28 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 12 April 2026.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7822 0000
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Patrick André
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
407.28 pence
23,532
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
23,532
- Aggregated Price
407.28 pence
- Aggregated Total
£95,841
e)
Date of the transaction
13 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Collis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
407.28 pence
11,897
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
11,897
- Aggregated Price
407.28 pence
- Aggregated Total
£48,454
e)
Date of the transaction
13 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com