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WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:11
4,720 Euro
-1,26 % -0,060
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8605,25019:48
PR Newswire
14.04.2026 19:24 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

Vesuvius plc

14 April 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of 2026 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Awards

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 13 April 2026, deferred share bonus plan awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy :

PDMR Name

Number of Shares under Award

("Award Shares")

Patrick André

23,532

Mark Collis

11,897

The Awards represent the deferment, into shares, of 33% of the Annual Bonus earned by Patrick André and Mark Collis during 2025. The Award Shares will normally vest following the third anniversary of the award date. There are no additional performance conditions applicable to these awards.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under award was 407.28 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Patrick André

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

407.28 pence

23,532

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

23,532

- Aggregated Price

407.28 pence

- Aggregated Total

£95,841

e)

Date of the transaction

13 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

407.28 pence

11,897

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

11,897

- Aggregated Price

407.28 pence

- Aggregated Total

£48,454

e)

Date of the transaction

13 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.