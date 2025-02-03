Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.02.25
09:15 Uhr
1,200 Euro
-0,260
-17,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,22009:37
Dow Jones News
03.02.2025 18:37 Uhr
276 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Feb-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      141,872 
Highest price paid per share:         126.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          124.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.7176p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,007,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,007,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      124.7176p                    141,872

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
300              124.00          08:49:13         00320767608TRLO1     XLON 
337              124.00          08:49:13         00320767609TRLO1     XLON 
617              124.50          09:01:54         00320776540TRLO1     XLON 
178              124.50          09:01:54         00320776541TRLO1     XLON 
112              124.50          09:11:29         00320786182TRLO1     XLON 
338              124.50          09:11:29         00320786183TRLO1     XLON 
124              124.50          09:11:29         00320786184TRLO1     XLON 
155              124.50          09:11:29         00320786185TRLO1     XLON 
411              124.00          09:11:29         00320786186TRLO1     XLON 
1047              124.00          09:11:29         00320786187TRLO1     XLON 
751              124.00          09:11:29         00320786188TRLO1     XLON 
752              124.00          09:52:47         00320816788TRLO1     XLON 
731              124.00          10:00:21         00320821004TRLO1     XLON 
252              124.00          10:08:25         00320821351TRLO1     XLON 
393              124.00          10:08:25         00320821352TRLO1     XLON 
85               124.00          10:08:25         00320821353TRLO1     XLON 
1151              124.00          10:09:20         00320821461TRLO1     XLON 
730              124.50          10:54:08         00320823347TRLO1     XLON 
949              124.50          10:54:08         00320823348TRLO1     XLON 
159              124.50          10:54:12         00320823350TRLO1     XLON 
587              124.50          10:54:12         00320823351TRLO1     XLON 
566              125.00          12:14:58         00320826849TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.00          12:19:19         00320827056TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.00          12:21:25         00320827133TRLO1     XLON 
794              124.50          12:50:05         00320828066TRLO1     XLON 
293              124.50          12:50:05         00320828067TRLO1     XLON 
500              124.50          12:50:05         00320828068TRLO1     XLON 
794              124.50          12:50:05         00320828069TRLO1     XLON 
9436              124.50          12:50:05         00320828065TRLO1     XLON 
125              125.00          12:50:05         00320828071TRLO1     XLON 
1691              125.00          12:50:05         00320828072TRLO1     XLON 
267              126.00          13:42:56         00320829901TRLO1     XLON 
3477              126.00          13:42:56         00320829902TRLO1     XLON 
1379              126.00          13:42:56         00320829903TRLO1     XLON 
474              126.00          13:42:56         00320829904TRLO1     XLON 
488              126.00          13:42:56         00320829905TRLO1     XLON 
505              126.00          13:42:56         00320829906TRLO1     XLON 
3307              126.00          13:42:56         00320829907TRLO1     XLON 
1587              125.50          13:43:11         00320829931TRLO1     XLON 
740              125.00          13:55:03         00320830416TRLO1     XLON 
733              124.50          14:11:00         00320831458TRLO1     XLON 
732              124.50          14:11:00         00320831459TRLO1     XLON 
230              124.50          14:11:00         00320831443TRLO1     XLON 
6617              124.50          14:11:00         00320831444TRLO1     XLON 
1997              124.50          14:11:00         00320831445TRLO1     XLON 
17               124.50          14:11:00         00320831446TRLO1     XLON 
575              124.50          14:11:00         00320831447TRLO1     XLON 
3449              124.50          14:11:00         00320831448TRLO1     XLON 
2831              124.50          14:11:00         00320831449TRLO1     XLON 
4352              124.50          14:11:00         00320831450TRLO1     XLON 
1191              124.50          14:11:00         00320831451TRLO1     XLON 
902              124.50          14:11:00         00320831452TRLO1     XLON 
771              124.50          14:11:00         00320831460TRLO1     XLON 
160              124.50          14:11:00         00320831453TRLO1     XLON 
4821              124.50          14:11:00         00320831454TRLO1     XLON 
4459              124.50          14:11:00         00320831455TRLO1     XLON 
156              124.50          14:11:00         00320831456TRLO1     XLON 
600              124.50          14:11:00         00320831457TRLO1     XLON 
9436              124.50          14:11:01         00320831461TRLO1     XLON 
3               124.50          14:11:01         00320831462TRLO1     XLON 
3158              124.50          14:11:15         00320831465TRLO1     XLON 
3454              124.50          14:11:38         00320831491TRLO1     XLON 
771              124.50          14:23:34         00320832201TRLO1     XLON 
771              124.50          14:23:34         00320832202TRLO1     XLON 
2821              124.50          14:23:34         00320832199TRLO1     XLON 
2899              124.50          14:23:34         00320832200TRLO1     XLON 
798              125.00          14:30:23         00320832439TRLO1     XLON 
810              125.00          14:30:53         00320832485TRLO1     XLON 
789              125.00          14:42:59         00320833429TRLO1     XLON 
750              125.00          14:58:59         00320834345TRLO1     XLON 
444              125.00          15:03:41         00320834686TRLO1     XLON 
349              125.00          15:03:41         00320834687TRLO1     XLON 
321              125.00          15:05:49         00320834831TRLO1     XLON 
469              125.00          15:05:49         00320834832TRLO1     XLON 
133              125.00          15:08:30         00320835015TRLO1     XLON 
660              125.00          15:08:30         00320835016TRLO1     XLON 
796              125.00          15:11:12         00320835205TRLO1     XLON 
789              125.00          15:15:15         00320835399TRLO1     XLON 
774              125.00          15:20:07         00320835621TRLO1     XLON 
18               125.00          15:20:07         00320835622TRLO1     XLON 
789              124.50          15:20:20         00320835637TRLO1     XLON 
789              124.50          15:20:20         00320835638TRLO1     XLON 
9436              124.50          15:20:20         00320835631TRLO1     XLON 
4601              124.50          15:20:20         00320835632TRLO1     XLON 
4835              124.50          15:20:20         00320835633TRLO1     XLON 
2464              124.50          15:20:20         00320835634TRLO1     XLON 
4838              124.50          15:20:20         00320835635TRLO1     XLON 
2134              124.50          15:20:20         00320835636TRLO1     XLON 
1441              126.00          15:33:17         00320837029TRLO1     XLON 
1513              126.00          15:33:17         00320837030TRLO1     XLON 
781              126.00          15:33:52         00320837082TRLO1     XLON 
1521              126.00          15:57:20         00320838476TRLO1     XLON 
391              125.50          16:05:56         00320839134TRLO1     XLON 
347              125.50          16:05:56         00320839135TRLO1     XLON 
379              125.50          16:05:56         00320839136TRLO1     XLON 
231              125.50          16:05:56         00320839137TRLO1     XLON 
127              125.50          16:05:56         00320839138TRLO1     XLON 
810              125.50          16:08:09         00320839244TRLO1     XLON 
451              125.50          16:16:48         00320839766TRLO1     XLON 
68               125.50          16:16:48         00320839767TRLO1     XLON 
222              125.50          16:16:48         00320839768TRLO1     XLON 
178              125.50          16:19:15         00320839971TRLO1     XLON 
581              125.50          16:19:50         00320840023TRLO1     XLON 
157              125.50          16:19:50         00320840024TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  374449 
EQS News ID:  2080199 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080199&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.