Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Feb-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 3 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 141,872 Highest price paid per share: 126.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.7176p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,007,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,007,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.7176p 141,872

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 300 124.00 08:49:13 00320767608TRLO1 XLON 337 124.00 08:49:13 00320767609TRLO1 XLON 617 124.50 09:01:54 00320776540TRLO1 XLON 178 124.50 09:01:54 00320776541TRLO1 XLON 112 124.50 09:11:29 00320786182TRLO1 XLON 338 124.50 09:11:29 00320786183TRLO1 XLON 124 124.50 09:11:29 00320786184TRLO1 XLON 155 124.50 09:11:29 00320786185TRLO1 XLON 411 124.00 09:11:29 00320786186TRLO1 XLON 1047 124.00 09:11:29 00320786187TRLO1 XLON 751 124.00 09:11:29 00320786188TRLO1 XLON 752 124.00 09:52:47 00320816788TRLO1 XLON 731 124.00 10:00:21 00320821004TRLO1 XLON 252 124.00 10:08:25 00320821351TRLO1 XLON 393 124.00 10:08:25 00320821352TRLO1 XLON 85 124.00 10:08:25 00320821353TRLO1 XLON 1151 124.00 10:09:20 00320821461TRLO1 XLON 730 124.50 10:54:08 00320823347TRLO1 XLON 949 124.50 10:54:08 00320823348TRLO1 XLON 159 124.50 10:54:12 00320823350TRLO1 XLON 587 124.50 10:54:12 00320823351TRLO1 XLON 566 125.00 12:14:58 00320826849TRLO1 XLON 200 125.00 12:19:19 00320827056TRLO1 XLON 200 125.00 12:21:25 00320827133TRLO1 XLON 794 124.50 12:50:05 00320828066TRLO1 XLON 293 124.50 12:50:05 00320828067TRLO1 XLON 500 124.50 12:50:05 00320828068TRLO1 XLON 794 124.50 12:50:05 00320828069TRLO1 XLON 9436 124.50 12:50:05 00320828065TRLO1 XLON 125 125.00 12:50:05 00320828071TRLO1 XLON 1691 125.00 12:50:05 00320828072TRLO1 XLON 267 126.00 13:42:56 00320829901TRLO1 XLON 3477 126.00 13:42:56 00320829902TRLO1 XLON 1379 126.00 13:42:56 00320829903TRLO1 XLON 474 126.00 13:42:56 00320829904TRLO1 XLON 488 126.00 13:42:56 00320829905TRLO1 XLON 505 126.00 13:42:56 00320829906TRLO1 XLON 3307 126.00 13:42:56 00320829907TRLO1 XLON 1587 125.50 13:43:11 00320829931TRLO1 XLON 740 125.00 13:55:03 00320830416TRLO1 XLON 733 124.50 14:11:00 00320831458TRLO1 XLON 732 124.50 14:11:00 00320831459TRLO1 XLON 230 124.50 14:11:00 00320831443TRLO1 XLON 6617 124.50 14:11:00 00320831444TRLO1 XLON 1997 124.50 14:11:00 00320831445TRLO1 XLON 17 124.50 14:11:00 00320831446TRLO1 XLON 575 124.50 14:11:00 00320831447TRLO1 XLON 3449 124.50 14:11:00 00320831448TRLO1 XLON 2831 124.50 14:11:00 00320831449TRLO1 XLON 4352 124.50 14:11:00 00320831450TRLO1 XLON 1191 124.50 14:11:00 00320831451TRLO1 XLON 902 124.50 14:11:00 00320831452TRLO1 XLON 771 124.50 14:11:00 00320831460TRLO1 XLON 160 124.50 14:11:00 00320831453TRLO1 XLON 4821 124.50 14:11:00 00320831454TRLO1 XLON 4459 124.50 14:11:00 00320831455TRLO1 XLON 156 124.50 14:11:00 00320831456TRLO1 XLON 600 124.50 14:11:00 00320831457TRLO1 XLON 9436 124.50 14:11:01 00320831461TRLO1 XLON 3 124.50 14:11:01 00320831462TRLO1 XLON 3158 124.50 14:11:15 00320831465TRLO1 XLON 3454 124.50 14:11:38 00320831491TRLO1 XLON 771 124.50 14:23:34 00320832201TRLO1 XLON 771 124.50 14:23:34 00320832202TRLO1 XLON 2821 124.50 14:23:34 00320832199TRLO1 XLON 2899 124.50 14:23:34 00320832200TRLO1 XLON 798 125.00 14:30:23 00320832439TRLO1 XLON 810 125.00 14:30:53 00320832485TRLO1 XLON 789 125.00 14:42:59 00320833429TRLO1 XLON 750 125.00 14:58:59 00320834345TRLO1 XLON

February 03, 2025

444 125.00 15:03:41 00320834686TRLO1 XLON 349 125.00 15:03:41 00320834687TRLO1 XLON 321 125.00 15:05:49 00320834831TRLO1 XLON 469 125.00 15:05:49 00320834832TRLO1 XLON 133 125.00 15:08:30 00320835015TRLO1 XLON 660 125.00 15:08:30 00320835016TRLO1 XLON 796 125.00 15:11:12 00320835205TRLO1 XLON 789 125.00 15:15:15 00320835399TRLO1 XLON 774 125.00 15:20:07 00320835621TRLO1 XLON 18 125.00 15:20:07 00320835622TRLO1 XLON 789 124.50 15:20:20 00320835637TRLO1 XLON 789 124.50 15:20:20 00320835638TRLO1 XLON 9436 124.50 15:20:20 00320835631TRLO1 XLON 4601 124.50 15:20:20 00320835632TRLO1 XLON 4835 124.50 15:20:20 00320835633TRLO1 XLON 2464 124.50 15:20:20 00320835634TRLO1 XLON 4838 124.50 15:20:20 00320835635TRLO1 XLON 2134 124.50 15:20:20 00320835636TRLO1 XLON 1441 126.00 15:33:17 00320837029TRLO1 XLON 1513 126.00 15:33:17 00320837030TRLO1 XLON 781 126.00 15:33:52 00320837082TRLO1 XLON 1521 126.00 15:57:20 00320838476TRLO1 XLON 391 125.50 16:05:56 00320839134TRLO1 XLON 347 125.50 16:05:56 00320839135TRLO1 XLON 379 125.50 16:05:56 00320839136TRLO1 XLON 231 125.50 16:05:56 00320839137TRLO1 XLON 127 125.50 16:05:56 00320839138TRLO1 XLON 810 125.50 16:08:09 00320839244TRLO1 XLON 451 125.50 16:16:48 00320839766TRLO1 XLON 68 125.50 16:16:48 00320839767TRLO1 XLON 222 125.50 16:16:48 00320839768TRLO1 XLON 178 125.50 16:19:15 00320839971TRLO1 XLON 581 125.50 16:19:50 00320840023TRLO1 XLON 157 125.50 16:19:50 00320840024TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

