Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Clare Brady, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc with effect from 3 February 2025.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

28 January 2025

