Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Clare Brady, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc with effect from 3 February 2025.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
28 January 2025
0 20 7961 4240
