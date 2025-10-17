Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Final dividend
The Directors have approved a final dividend of 20.5 pence per share (2024: 14.5 pence) to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 November 2025.
Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 11 December 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 14 November 2025. The ex-dividend date is 13 November 2025.
Contact for queries:
George Bayer
Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
0207 961 4240
