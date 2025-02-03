Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its continued expansion, as the Company brings its revolutionary ACP-01 therapy back to the Dominican Republic.

Hemostemix has posted an update on Social Media, sharing an inside look at its latest initiative in the Dominican Republic, with a team of cardiologists who have the capacity to treat 110 patients per month. This team of cardiologists have previously treated 200 ACP-01 recipients. At USD $37,000 per ACP unit, the team has the capacity to treat five times the number of patients currently forecasted to be treated.

Seated left to right, Thomas Smeenk, Dr. Fernandez-de-Castro, Dr. Rosario Figueroa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5065/239424_ee7b84f58433d830_002full.jpg

"This team's ACP-01 treatment results are published in Stem Cell Research and Therapy, the third study of 54 subjects treated for hardening of the arteries or expansion of the heart walls (ischemic and non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy). ACP-01 demonstrated remarkable results, boosting ejection fraction percent by up to 47.1% in patients with dilated cardiomyopathy and by up to 27% in those with ischemic cardiomyopathy, for patients with an ejection fraction of 20% or less. That is like getting a new lease on life. These patients express how they are feeling better, have more energy, have a greater capacity to exercise, and experience an overall improvement in their quality of life," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO.

About Hemostemix

Founded in 2003, Hemostemix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in autologous stem cell therapy. With a patented blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform, Hemostemix is advancing regenerative medicine solutions, including angiogenic cell precursors (ACP-01), neuronal cell precursors, and cardiomyocyte cell precursors.

For more information, visit www.hemostemix.com.

Stock Information: (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to sales of its lead product ACP-01, the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Special Access Program. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of the litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; and Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix's operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemis may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239424

SOURCE: Hemostemix Inc.